SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Neoen : lance la construction à Canberra de la Capital Battery, nouvelle unité de stockage de 100 MW

14/12/2021 | 08:28
Neoen lance la construction à Canberra de la Capital Battery, nouvelle unité de stockage de 100 MW
14 Dec 2021 08:07 CET

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1031823_20210614_CP_NeoenCapital_Battery_Construction_Start.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 352 M 397 M -
Résultat net 2021 36,9 M 41,6 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 236 M 2 523 M -
PER 2021 97,3x
Rendement 2021 0,05%
Capitalisation 3 753 M 4 238 M -
VE / CA 2021 17,0x
VE / CA 2022 15,0x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,7%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,12 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,21 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,10%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEOEN-39.12%4 238
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.104.88%34 977
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-26.00%18 322
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-1.87%10 335
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED49.37%8 531
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD94.36%6 411