  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEOEN
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualité

Neoen : lance la construction d'un parc éolien de 412 MW, première phase de sa Goyder Renewables Zone en Australie

16/01/2022 | 21:25
Neoen lance la construction d'un parc éolien de 412 MW, première phase de sa Goyder Renewables Zone en Australie
16 Jan 2022 21:00 CET

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1039723_17012022_CP_NeoenGoyderStage1_ConstructionStart.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 20:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur NEOEN
Données financières
CA 2021 353 M 403 M -
Résultat net 2021 36,6 M 41,8 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 237 M 2 553 M -
PER 2021 96,2x
Rendement 2021 0,05%
Capitalisation 3 680 M 4 203 M -
VE / CA 2021 16,8x
VE / CA 2022 14,8x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant -
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,42 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,12 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,93%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEOEN-9.80%4 203
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-15.23%28 896
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-0.76%18 220
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-4.75%8 827
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-10.46%7 111
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-23.48%4 871