    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
Neoen : franchit le cap d'un gigawatt d'énergie renouvelable en opération ou en construction en France

10/06/2021 | 19:06
Neoen franchit le cap d'un gigawatt d'énergie renouvelable en opération ou en construction en France
Subscribe

10 Jun 2021 17:45 CEST

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_987841_Neoen_CP_France_1_GW.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 17:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 368 M 448 M -
Résultat net 2021 41,5 M 50,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 255 M 2 743 M -
PER 2021 72,9x
Rendement 2021 0,09%
Capitalisation 3 499 M 4 257 M -
VE / CA 2021 15,6x
VE / CA 2022 13,8x
Nbr Employés 232
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique NEOEN
Durée : Période :
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEOEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,94 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Francois Croisille Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEOEN-43.31%4 263
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-16.28%21 924
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.14.58%19 594
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.31%15 302
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-22.35%8 166
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%4 870