Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Neoen S.A.    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN S.A.

(NEOEN)
Fonds positionnés sur NEOEN S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Ecofi Avenir PlusNON1.00%47.00%19.02M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur NEOEN S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR1.19%1.57%FranceActions
Lyxor New Energy (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.04%0.57%MondeActions - Énergie
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eur...1.88%0.41%EuropeActions
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...2.40%0.04%EuropeActions



Graphique NEOEN
NEOEN : Graphique analyse technique NEOEN | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,69 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEOEN-25.89%4 293
NTPC LTD7.25%14 122
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.93%10 556
HUBEI ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.65.98%6 396
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED23.59%6 385
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.24.00%6 328
