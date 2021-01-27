Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Neonode Inc.    NEON

NEONODE INC.

(NEON)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 27/01 21:49:35
8.07 USD   -6.38%
2018NEONODE, INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 10
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NEONODE INC.
Durée : Période :
Neonode Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Neonode Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,62 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 39,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEONODE INC.27.70%99
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.33.70%60 358
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.62%57 130
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.57%38 896
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.15.91%23 811
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED43.35%17 671
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ