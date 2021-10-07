Connexion
NEOVACS : AG 28.10.2021 - Projet de résolution ASO

07/10/2021 | 19:17
NEOVACS

société anonyme au capital de 7.095.161,214 euros

3-5, impasse Reille 75014 Paris

391 014 537 R.C.S. Paris

(la « Société »)

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE DES ACTIONNAIRES DE LA SOCIÉTÉ DU 28 OCTOBRE 2021

-

PROJET DE RÉSOLUTION PRÉSENTÉ PAR LA SOCIÉTÉ ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNIES, LLC,

LE 1ER OCTOBRE 2021

NEOVACS

société anonyme au capital de 7.095.161,214 euros

3-5, impasse Reille 75014 Paris

391 014 537 R.C.S. Paris

(la « Société »)

Disclaimer

Neovacs SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 17:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 0,03 M 0,04 M -
Résultat net 2020 -6,14 M -7,10 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 9,68 M 11,2 M -
PER 2020 -3,31x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 8,31 M 9,61 M -
VE / CA 2019 74,3x
VE / CA 2020 -137x
Nbr Employés 15
Flottant 99,6%
