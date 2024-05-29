NetApp, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation d'équipements dédiés à la gestion et au stockage de données en réseau. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de produits (52%) : serveurs de fichiers, de cache et de stockage, logiciels de gestion de données, de distribution de contenus et de synthèse d'informations ; - prestations de services support (37,1%) : prestations de conseil, de maintenance, d'assistance technique et de formation ; - prestations de services cloud (6,3%) : prestations de stockage et de gestion des données dans le cloud ; - prestations de services professionnels (4,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (54,8%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (31,3%) et Asie-Pacifique (13,9%).

Secteur Matériel informatique