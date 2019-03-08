Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  NetEase, Inc.    NTES

NETEASE, INC.

(NTES)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 26/08 22:00:00
514.01 USD   +0.26%
26/08NETEASE, INC., : Détachement de dividende
FA
21/08Des marchés envoûtés par la "tech" pour les 3 sorcières
13/08NETEASE, INC., : l'activité de Youdao explose
ETFs positionnés sur NETEASE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD2.02%5.50%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...1.49%2.09%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD4.36%1.66%-ChineActions
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality I...0.07%1.51%-MondeActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD3.38%1.50%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD2.33%1.42%-ChineActions
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality I...-1.56%1.39%-MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD0.07%0.62%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.95%0.60%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.93%0.60%-NCActions
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...2.95%0.32%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD3.10%0.31%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD3.58%0.30%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...3.02%0.29%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD2.26%0.28%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD2.35%0.24%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-1.04%0.17%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Conseil
 NETEASE, INC.,
Leader chinois du jeu vidéo
Graphique NETEASE, INC.
Durée : Période :
NetEase, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique NetEase, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 35
Objectif de cours Moyen 3 558,74 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3 553,67 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,14%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NETEASE, INC.67.68%71 059
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.40.73%64 544
NEXON CO., LTD.72.34%20 758
NCSOFT CORPORATION52.68%14 326
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.67.29%13 766
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD14.54%11 609
