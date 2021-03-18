Connexion
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 18/03 20:58:38
42.885 USD   -3.59%
10/03NETGEAR, INC. : Toujours du potentiel
2019BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
2019NETGEAR, INC. : Spin off
FA
ETFs positionnés sur NETGEAR, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares North American Tech-Multime...5.38%2.56%Amérique du NordActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD3.03%1.62%Etats UnisActions - Télécommunications
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...0.21%0.30%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...2.84%0.14%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD0.95%0.14%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.48%0.05%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.96%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,48 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,08%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NETGEAR, INC.7.04%1 323
NAVINFO CO., LTD.2.45%5 116
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-34.55%4 193
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 213
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.3.65%2 054
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-3.60%1 058
