    NBA   US64222H1005

NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.

(NBA)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 10/06 15:31:10
10.085 USD   -0.15%
15:01NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
08/04NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Barrington Research persiste à l'achat
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

10/06/2021 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
15:01NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'..
ZM
08/04NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Barrington Research persiste à l'achat
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
Données financières
CA 2021 252 M - 207 M
Résultat net 2021 -1,80 M - -1,48 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -503x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 150 M 150 M 123 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,60x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,45x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 76,8%
Graphique NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
Durée : Période :
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. : Graphique analyse technique New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 98,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 74,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 49,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Michael S. Liebowitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell W. Galbut Chairman
Benjamin Garrett Independent Director
Frank A. Del Rio Independent Director
Kate Walsh Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.0.30%150
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.65%29 806
HAL TRUST27.69%15 532
KINNEVIK AB50.13%10 858
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 369
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY33.84%10 138