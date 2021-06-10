|
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
252 M
-
207 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-1,80 M
-
-1,48 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-503x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
150 M
150 M
123 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|0,60x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,45x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|76,8%
|
|Graphique NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
17,50 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
10,06 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
98,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
74,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
49,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs