Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NBA   US64222H1005

NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.

(NBA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. : Northland Securities favorable sur le dossier

16/06/2021 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
16:01NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Northland Securities favorable sur le dossie..
ZM
10/06NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'..
ZM
08/04NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Barrington Research persiste à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 252 M - 208 M
Résultat net 2021 -1,80 M - -1,49 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -501x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 149 M 149 M 123 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,59x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,44x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 76,8%
Graphique NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
Durée : Période :
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. : Graphique analyse technique New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 99,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 74,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 49,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Michael S. Liebowitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell W. Galbut Chairman
Benjamin Garrett Independent Director
Frank A. Del Rio Independent Director
Kate Walsh Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEW BEGINNINGS ACQUISITION CORP.-0.20%149
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%29 502
HAL TRUST31.44%15 664
KINNEVIK AB55.76%11 044
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY32.08%10 375
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 298