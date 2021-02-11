|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD
|0.50%
|1.83%
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions
|IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...
|6.49%
|1.49%
|Canada
|Actions
|IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...
|3.05%
|0.43%
|-
|Canada
|Actions - Matériaux
|IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E...
|1.73%
|0.40%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|IShares Gold Producers - USD
|1.68%
|0.36%
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...
|3.16%
|0.33%
|Canada
|Actions
|IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...
|2.98%
|0.07%
|Canada
|Actions
|BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...
|2.98%
|0.07%
|Canada
|Actions