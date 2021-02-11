Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse MKT  >  New Gold Inc.    NGD   CA6445351068

NEW GOLD INC.

(NGD)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse MKT - 11/02 22:10:00
1.75 USD   -2.78%
2013NEW GOLD INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur NEW GOLD INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF - CAD0.50%1.83%Amérique du NordActions
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...6.49%1.49%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...3.05%0.43%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index E...1.73%0.40%-MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
IShares Gold Producers - USD1.68%0.36%MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...3.16%0.33%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...2.98%0.07%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...2.98%0.07%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NEW GOLD INC.
Durée : Période :
New Gold Inc. : Graphique analyse technique New Gold Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,53 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 74,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,36%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEW GOLD INC.-17.81%1 228
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.32%48 145
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.45%40 060
POLYUS-6.14%25 974
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.11%18 437
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED2.68%17 713
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ