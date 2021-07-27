Connexion
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : Daiwa Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre

27/07/2021 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 4 187 M - 3 553 M
Résultat net 2021 420 M - 357 M
Tréso. nette 2021 1 871 M - 1 588 M
PER 2021 7,68x
Rendement 2021 0,54%
Capitalisation 3 326 M 3 326 M 2 822 M
VE / CA 2021 0,35x
VE / CA 2022 0,21x
Nbr Employés 69 438
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Durée : Période :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : Graphique analyse technique New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,94 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,47 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 491%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-89.56%3 326
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.08%4 158
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.65%3 769
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-93.85%2 837
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-0.48%2 817
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.29.16%2 272