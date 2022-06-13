Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nyse
  New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    EDU   US6475812060

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  14:31 13/06/2022
18.05 USD   +11.32%
14:01NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. : JPMorgan Chase favorable au dossier
ZM
10/06Le rachat d'obligations à 2,125% par New Oriental Education atteint 80% ; les actions s'envolent
MT
07/06NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. : UBS relève à l'achat
ZM
Actualités 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : JPMorgan Chase favorable au dossier

13/06/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3 069 M - 2 917 M
Résultat net 2022 -1 078 M - -1 024 M
Tréso. nette 2022 2 513 M - 2 388 M
PER 2022 -2,56x
Rendement 2022 0,21%
Capitalisation 2 751 M 2 751 M 2 614 M
VE / CA 2022 0,08x
VE / CA 2023 0,20x
Nbr Employés 88 126
Flottant 98,1%
Graphique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Durée : Période :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : Graphique analyse technique New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,21 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-22.81%2 751
TAL EDUCATION GROUP19.59%3 031
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.3.59%2 827
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.60%2 287
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.96%2 016
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.9.60%1 566