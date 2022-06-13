|
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : JPMorgan Chase favorable au dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 069 M
|Résultat net 2022
-1 078 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
2 513 M
|PER 2022
|-2,56x
|Rendement 2022
|0,21%
|Capitalisation
2 751 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,08x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,20x
|Nbr Employés
|88 126
|Flottant
|98,1%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|16,21 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|19,76 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,9%
