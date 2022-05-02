Connexion
    EDU   US6475812060

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  29/04 22:00:02
12.55 USD   +11.56%
12:11NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. : JPMorgan Chase moins négatif, passe à neutre
ZM
26/04Le groupe New Oriental Education & Technology enregistre une perte au troisième trimestre fiscal en raison de la baisse des revenus.
MT
26/04Earnings Flash (EDU) Le NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 614,1 millions de dollars pour le troisième trimestre.
MT
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : JPMorgan Chase moins négatif, passe à neutre

02/05/2022 | 12:11
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 3 067 M - 2 910 M
Résultat net 2022 -1 029 M - -976 M
Tréso. nette 2022 2 874 M - 2 727 M
PER 2022 -2,16x
Rendement 2022 3,19%
Capitalisation 2 130 M 2 130 M 2 021 M
VE / CA 2022 -0,24x
VE / CA 2023 -0,26x
Nbr Employés 88 126
Flottant 98,1%
Graphique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Durée : Période :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : Graphique analyse technique New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 12,55 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 74,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-40.24%2 130
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.11.97%3 150
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-13.74%2 186
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-46.21%2 074
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-7.43%1 970
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.0.84%1 692