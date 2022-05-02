|
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : JPMorgan Chase moins négatif, passe à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3 067 M
-
2 910 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-1 029 M
-
-976 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
2 874 M
-
2 727 M
|PER 2022
|-2,16x
|Rendement 2022
|3,19%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 130 M
2 130 M
2 021 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-0,24x
|VE / CA 2023
|-0,26x
|Nbr Employés
|88 126
|Flottant
|98,1%
|
|Graphique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|12,55 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|21,89 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|74,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs