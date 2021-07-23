Connexion
    EDU   US6475811070

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : JPMorgan Chase revoit à baisse sa recommandation

23/07/2021 | 19:01
Toute l'actualité sur NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
19:01NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : JPMorgan Chase revoit à baisse sa recomma..
ZM
25/06NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : DBS Bank passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
18/06NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : HSBC neutre sur le dossier
ZM
16/06NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Morgan Stanley abaisse son opinion à neut..
ZM
01/04Pump / dump #5
12/03NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : SPLIT: 10 pour 1
FA
2017NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (A : Détachement de dividende
FA
2015NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (A : Détachement de dividende
FA
2013NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (A : Détachement de dividende
FA
2012NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (A : Détachement de dividende
FA
Recommandations des analystes sur NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Données financières
CA 2021 4 191 M - 3 564 M
Résultat net 2021 425 M - 361 M
Tréso. nette 2021 1 803 M - 1 533 M
PER 2021 25,1x
Rendement 2021 0,50%
Capitalisation 10 971 M 10 971 M 9 329 M
VE / CA 2021 2,19x
VE / CA 2022 1,61x
Nbr Employés 69 438
Flottant 99,8%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,40 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 150%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-65.56%13 919
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-71.30%16 037
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.54%5 183
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.51%4 150
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-81.47%3 729
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-0.69%2 918