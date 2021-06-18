|
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : HSBC neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
4 181 M
-
3 510 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
412 M
-
346 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
1 847 M
-
1 551 M
|PER 2021
|31,1x
|Rendement 2021
|0,42%
|
|Capitalisation
|
13 079 M
13 079 M
10 980 M
|VE / CA 2021
|2,69x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,95x
|Nbr Employés
|69 438
|Flottant
|89,5%
|
Tendances analyse technique NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|29
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
17,66 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
7,63 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
209%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
131%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
12,7%
