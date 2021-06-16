|
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. : Morgan Stanley abaisse son opinion à neutre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
4 180 M
-
3 449 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
412 M
-
340 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
2 151 M
-
1 775 M
|PER 2021
|38,8x
|Rendement 2021
|0,34%
|
|Capitalisation
|
16 354 M
16 354 M
13 491 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,40x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,41x
|Nbr Employés
|69 438
|Flottant
|89,5%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|29
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
18,44 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,54 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
147%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
93,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-2,52%
