Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Newlat Food S.p.A.    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 14/01 19:04:09
5.565 EUR   -0.27%
13/01NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A. : Début de mouvement
2020SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
2020BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
ETFs positionnés sur NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...1.13%0.21%-ItalieActions



Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
Newlat Food S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique Newlat Food S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,63 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,58 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 66,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 38,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.1.27%298
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.76%314 762
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.88%82 048
DANONE S.A-0.15%42 366
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-7.65%39 136
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-7.53%33 867
