|
Newtek Business Services Corp. : Raymond James négatif sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
85,6 M
-
72,2 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
85,5 M
-
72,1 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|9,68x
|Rendement 2021
|8,80%
|
|Capitalisation
|
779 M
779 M
657 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|9,10x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|11,2x
|Nbr Employés
|110
|Flottant
|94,1%
|
|Graphique NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
34,59 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
35,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
1,19%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs