|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:36:06.46
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|WORLDLINE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:36:05.603
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SMCP
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:36:04.563
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:36:03.693
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:36:02.807
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:07.953
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:07.047
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:05.883
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ERAMET
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:04.747
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:03.82
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T15:34:02.857
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T14:20:02.79
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:52:02.997
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|SCIC LES 3 COLONNES DU MAINTIEN AU DOMICILE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:48:05.713
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:46:08.587
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:44:03.143
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CNP ASSURANCES
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T13:42:06.477
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:50:02.79
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ITESOFT
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:48:02.807
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:46:03.827
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:46:02.87
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-05-15T00:00:00
|2024-05-15T11:40:02.83
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|AURES TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:27:22.377
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:27:19.51
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:27:16.6
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:26:50.137
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:26:46.337
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:19:06.177
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:19:03.733
|undefined
|Communique
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:19:01.423
|undefined
|Communique
|VINCI
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:57.697
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:54.31
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:50.66
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:18:47.123
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:10:47.837
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:10:43.433
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-15T10:02:11.477
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:16:03.65
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VEOM GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:16:02.76
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:06.553
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:05.683
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:04.597
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:03.697
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:14:02.81
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:07.557
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:06.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:05.76
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SAFRAN
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:04.883
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:04
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:12:02.72
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GL EVENTS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:06.407
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:05.37
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:04.497
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:03.633
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:10:02.75
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VEOM GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:07.19
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:06.3
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:05.427
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:04.547
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:03.673
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BOUYGUES
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:08:02.773
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:06.463
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:05.583
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:04.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:03.777
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PLUXEE N.V.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:06:02.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:07.22
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VOGO
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:06.353
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABC ARBITRAGE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:05.473
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SEGRO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:04.55
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SEGRO PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:03.67
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOCIETE GENERALE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:04:02.753
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T18:02:02.773
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T16:40:03.963
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSGENE S.A.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T16:40:02.803
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T16:04:02.783
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:42:02.8
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:07.247
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:06.383
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:05.483
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:04.613
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:03.617
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:40:02.727
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|DERICHEBOURG
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:06.727
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:05.83
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:04.947
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T15:38:04.047
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T14:28:02.787
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T11:00:44.757
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:54:02.987
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:46:03.017
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T10:42:04.637
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T10:42:03.78
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-14T00:00:00
|2024-05-14T10:42:02.857
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:40:00.573
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:38:02.853
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:37:00.893
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:57.863
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:54.777
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-05-14T10:36:51.427
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nexans SA published this content on 15 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2024 13:39:09 UTC.