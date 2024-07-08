Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:36:05.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:36:04.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:36:04.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:36:03.34 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:36:02.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:34:05.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:34:05.3 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:34:04.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:34:04.027 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:34:03.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T15:34:02.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
null 2024-07-08T12:36:02.717 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE LOIRE DROME ARDECHE Link
null 2024-07-08T12:34:02.863 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ATLANTIQUE VENDEE Link
null 2024-07-08T12:32:02.757 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU NORD EST Link
null 2024-07-08T12:30:02.797 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL FRANCHE COMTE Link
null 2024-07-08T12:28:02.817 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE CEPAC Link
null 2024-07-08T12:24:03.473 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE ALSACE LORRAINE CHAMPAGNE Link
null 2024-07-08T12:24:02.787 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE NORMANDIE Link
2024-07-08T00:00:00 2024-07-08T10:08:03.55 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
null 2024-07-08T09:54:02.85 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot NHOA Link
null 2024-07-06T10:20:58.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:20:56.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:20:43.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:18:55.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:18:14.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:18:12.387 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-06T10:16:54.493 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-06T10:16:12.943 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:16:02.413 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-06T10:14:16.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:14:05.64 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-06T10:14:02.47 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-07-06T10:12:53.533 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-06T10:12:43.51 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-06T10:12:02.543 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:10:45.61 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-07-06T10:10:43.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:10:02.55 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:08:43.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:08:41.857 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:06:47.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:06:45.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:06:04.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:04:46.56 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-07-06T10:04:44.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:04:42.233 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-06T10:02:03.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:10:04.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document CMA CGM Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:10:03.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:10:02.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:08:05.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:08:04.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:08:04.107 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:08:03.49 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:08:02.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:06:05.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:06:04.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:06:04.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:06:03.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:06:02.91 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOPRA STERIA GROUP Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:04:03.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOPRA STERIA GROUP Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T18:04:02.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOPRA STERIA GROUP Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T17:20:03.59 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T17:20:02.897 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T16:50:03.54 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T16:50:02.907 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T16:48:03.487 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T16:48:02.867 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T16:46:02.857 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:56:02.877 Declarations Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:54:03.527 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
null 2024-07-05T15:54:02.863 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:44:02.857 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:36:05.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:36:04.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:36:04.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:36:03.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:36:02.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:34:05.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:34:04.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:34:04.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:34:03.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T15:34:02.96 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
null 2024-07-05T13:16:03.643 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Link
null 2024-07-05T13:12:03.38 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO Link
null 2024-07-05T13:10:04.6 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE FEDERALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL DE MAINE ANJOU ET BASSE NORMANDIE Link
null 2024-07-05T13:10:03.95 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2024-07-05T13:08:05.21 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2024-07-05T13:06:03.05 Prospectus Approbation AYVENS Link
null 2024-07-05T13:04:03.027 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE FEDERALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL OCEAN Link
null 2024-07-05T12:56:03 Prospectus Approbation COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN Link
null 2024-07-05T12:52:03.017 Prospectus Approbation BPCE Link
null 2024-07-05T12:46:03.003 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE FEDERALE DE CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2024-07-05T12:40:03.037 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL TOURAINE POITOU Link
null 2024-07-05T12:28:02.977 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PROVENCE COTE D'AZUR Link
null 2024-07-05T12:24:02.927 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE L'ANJOU ET DU MAINE Link
null 2024-07-05T12:12:03.03 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALSACE VOSGES Link
null 2024-07-05T12:04:03.087 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PARIS ILE-DE-FRANCE Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T10:34:03.51 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-05T00:00:00 2024-07-05T10:34:02.867 Declarations Document MERCIALYS Link

