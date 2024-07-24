Nexans est un acteur clé de la transition du monde vers un avenir énergétique plus connecté et plus durable. Depuis plus de 120 ans, le Groupe donne vie à l'énergie en fournissant à ses clients des technologies de câble avancées pour la transmission d'énergie et de données. Aujourd'hui, Nexans va au-delà des câbles pour offrir à ses clients un service complet qui s'appuie sur la technologie numérique pour maximiser la performance et l'efficacité de leurs actifs critiques. Le Groupe conçoit des solutions et des services tout au long de la chaîne de valeur dans trois grands domaines d'activité : Bâtiment & Territoires (incluant les services publics et l'e-mobilité), Haute Tension & Projets (couvrant les parcs éoliens offshore, les interconnexions sous-marines, la haute tension terrestre), et Industrie & Solutions (incluant les énergies renouvelables, le transport, le pétrole et le gaz, les automatismes, et autres). Nexans emploie près de 28 500 personnes avec une empreinte industrielle dans 41 pays et des activités commerciales dans le monde entier. En 2023, le Groupe a réalisé un CA de 6,5 MdsEUR.