Nexans will publish its third quarter 2023 financial information on Wednesday, October 25th, 2023 at 7:00am CET. The press release and presentation will be available on our website.
Christopher Guérin, CEO, and Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO & CFO, will host an audio webcast in English starting at 9:00am CET on October 25th, 2023. Please find the access details:
Webcast link
Audio dial-in
We suggest connecting 5-10 minutes prior to start time of the conference call.
- International switchboard: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
- France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
- United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
- United States: +1 786 697 3501
Confirmation code: Nexans
Replay
A replay will be available on our website after the conference.
