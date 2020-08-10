Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nexans    NEX   FR0000044448

NEXANS

(NEX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur NEXANSETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.85%1.17%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.68%0.22%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 47,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,96%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,98%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEXANS8.76%2 413
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD87.55%13 466
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.13.17%7 570
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.52%4 795
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.07%4 320
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.34.52%3 882
