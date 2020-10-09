Connexion
NEXON CO., LTD.

NEXON CO., LTD.

(7NX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur NEXON CO., LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF Jpn Opports C Acc JPYNON-10.00%23.00%1619.43M JPY


ETFs positionnés sur NEXON CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSp...-0.37%4.15%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
IShares JPX/S&P CAPEX & Human Capit...-0.94%0.67%-JaponActions
Deka MSCI Japan LC - JPY0.57%0.43%JaponActions
Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 3C (EUR h...1.10%0.40%-JaponActions
Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 4C (USD h...1.17%0.40%-JaponActions
Xtrackers JPX-Nikkei 400 2D (GBP H...1.21%0.40%-JaponActions
IShares MSCI Japan Minimum Volatili...-0.06%0.40%-JaponActions
IShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF - JPY0.47%0.38%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 6C (GBP hedge...0.78%0.34%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 2D (USD hedge...1.18%0.34%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 7C (CHF hedge...1.17%0.34%-JaponActions
Xtrackers MSCI Japan 4C (EUR hedge...0.10%0.34%-JaponActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Japan (JPY) A-ac...1.52%0.33%-JaponActions
UBS ETF - MSCI Japan (JPY) A-UKdis...0.00%0.33%JaponActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Japan (hedged to...1.28%0.33%-JaponActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI Japan (hedged to...0.00%0.33%-JaponActions
UBS ETF - MSCI Japan (hedged to SG...1.80%0.33%JaponActions
Deka MSCI Japan - JPY0.63%0.32%JaponActions
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) - Dist - ...0.85%0.31%JaponActions
SPDR Solactive Japan ETF - USD0.65%0.30%-JaponActions
1  2Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NEXON CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
NEXON Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique NEXON Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 3 226,00 JPY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2 615,00 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,40%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.79.66%22 085
NETEASE, INC.,44.18%61 100
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.30.93%60 052
NEXON CO., LTD.82.28%22 085
NCSOFT CORPORATION38.82%13 422
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.47.38%12 346
