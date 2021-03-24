|
NextDecade Corporation : Credit Suisse passe à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-33,1 M
-
-28,0 M
|Dette nette 2020
|
92,9 M
-
78,5 M
|PER 2020
|-6,06x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
201 M
201 M
170 M
|VE / CA 2020
|-
|VE / CA 2021
|-
|Nbr Employés
|74
|Flottant
|89,7%
|
|Graphique NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
3,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
1,71 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
192%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
75,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
17,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs