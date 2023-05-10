Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    KIND   US65345M1080

NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(KIND)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:33:15 10/05/2023
2.375 USD   +15.85%
02/05Nextdoor intègre l'IA générative pour favoriser les conversations engageantes et bienveillantes dans le voisinage
CI
08/03Transcript : Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 02:38 PM
CI
07/03Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. lance une nouvelle série d'outils de marketing gratuits pour soutenir la croissance des petites entreprises dans les quartiers.
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Truist Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier

10/05/2023 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
02/05Nextdoor intègre l'IA générative pour favoriser les conversations engageantes et bienve..
CI
08/03Transcript : Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, M..
CI
07/03Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. lance une nouvelle série d'outils de marketing gratuits pour so..
CI
02/03Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation n..
ZM
01/03Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion ne..
ZM
28/02Transcript : Nextdoor Holdings, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
28/02Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 ..
CI
06/01Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le..
ZM
2022Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion ne..
ZM
2022Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 225 M - 206 M
Résultat net 2023 - - -
Tréso. nette 2023 497 M - 453 M
PER 2023 -
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 768 M 768 M 701 M
VE / CA 2023 1,20x
VE / CA 2024 1,06x
Nbr Employés 704
Flottant 25,4%
Graphique NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,05 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sarah J. Friar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael James Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Hope Bryant Independent Director
J. William Gurley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-0.49%768
META PLATFORMS, INC.93.93%598 065
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-29.56%27 670
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-16.18%11 626
MATCH GROUP, INC.-23.09%8 886
WEIBO CORPORATION-18.31%3 675
Ce contenu est réservé aux abonnées premium
Soyez le premier à être informé !
Débloquez tous les contenus et tous les outils. Suivez et répliquez nos portefeuilles
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements
en répliquant les portefeuilles et les conseils de nos experts
40€/mois
S'abonner
Déjà membre/client ? Se connecter
La Bourse à portée de tous
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer