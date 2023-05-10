|
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Truist Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|02/05
|Nextdoor intègre l'IA générative pour favoriser les conversations engageantes et bienve..
|
CI
|08/03
|Transcript : Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, M..
|
CI
|07/03
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. lance une nouvelle série d'outils de marketing gratuits pour so..
|
CI
|02/03
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation n..
|
ZM
|01/03
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion ne..
|
ZM
|28/02
|Transcript : Nextdoor Holdings, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
|
CI
|28/02
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 ..
|
CI
|06/01
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le..
|
ZM
|2022
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion ne..
|
ZM
|2022
|Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
225 M
-
206 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
-
-
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
|
497 M
-
453 M
|PER 2023
|-
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
768 M
768 M
701 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,20x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,06x
|Nbr Employés
|704
|Flottant
|25,4%
|
|Graphique NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,05 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|2,97 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|44,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs