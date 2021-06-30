Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy, Inc.
  6. Fonds
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.

(NEE)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
SPDR S&P U.S. Utilities Select Sector - USD18.56%-0.69%-Etats Unis
IShares S&P 500 Utilities Sector - USD18.51%0.00%Etats Unis
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund - USD16.91%-1.08%Etats Unis
IShares U.S. Utilities ETF - USD14.81%-1.03%Etats Unis
SPDR MSCI World Utilities - USD10.06%-0.51%-NC
IShares Global Utilities ETF - USD9.82%-1.26%Monde
IShares Global Infrastructure - USD6.95%-0.58%Monde
IShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF - CAD2.09%-0.26%-Monde
IShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Inde...2%0.58%-Etats Unis
IShares MSCI USA Quality Dividend - USD1.99%0.42%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF...1.98%1.29%Etats Unis
Xtrackers MSCI North America High Dividend...1.91%0.34%Amérique du Nord
L&G Clean Energy - USD1.64%4.16%-NC
Xtrackers MSCI USA Minimum Volatility 1D ...1.62%0.88%Etats Unis
IShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index ...1.61%1.23%Etats Unis
IShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF - USD1.38%0.33%Etats Unis
IShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF ...1.12%0.00%Etats Unis
BNP PARIBAS EASY ECPI GLOBAL ESG INFRASTRU...1.04%-0.69%-Monde
Lyxor Index Fund - Lyxor MSCI World Cathol...1.04%1.18%-NC
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI USA Value A-dis ...0.94%0.61%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF - USD0.91%0.37%Etats Unis
Invesco MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened -...0.85%1.62%-Etats Unis
IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF - USD0.82%0.82%Etats Unis
AMUNDI MSCI USA ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT - DR...0.8%1.47%-Etats Unis
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF - USD0.76%0.12%Etats Unis
IShares S&P 100 ETF - USD0.73%1.71%Etats Unis
IShares Select Dividend ETF - USD0.73%-0.27%Etats Unis
IShares Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend (D...0.72%-0.02%Etats Unis
Fidelity Global Quality Income UCITS INC-C...0.72%-0.57%-Monde
Fidelity Global Quality Income ACC Hedged...0.72%0.87%-Monde
Fidelity Global Quality Income ACC Hedged...0.72%1.07%-Monde
Fidelity Global Quality Income - Inc - USD0.72%0.93%Monde
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF - Distributing -...0.69%1.23%-Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF - USD0.69%1.11%-Etats Unis
UBS ETF S&P 500 ESG UCITS - Distributing -...0.69%1.26%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG - Acc - USD0.69%1.40%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to CHF) ...0.69%1.70%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to EUR) ...0.69%1.34%-Etats Unis
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to GBP) ...0.69%1.31%-Monde
SPDR S&P US Dividend Aristocrats - USD0.68%0.25%Etats Unis
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR (C) - EUR0.68%1.28%Monde
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR HEDGED EUR (C) - EUR0.68%1.31%-Monde
IShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF Hedg...0.68%-0.59%Etats Unis
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF - USD0.67%1.07%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P U.S. Dividend Aristocrats EUR Hdg...0.66%0.25%-Etats Unis
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF - USD0.61%0.23%Etats Unis
IShares S&P 500 Value ETF - USD0.59%0.27%Etats Unis
IShares Russell Top 200 ETF - USD0.58%1.13%Etats Unis
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA Low Vo...0.55%0.69%Etats Unis
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA Low Vo...0.55%0.35%Etats Unis
1  2  3Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Trois ETF pour préparer la revanche des renouvelables
Graphique NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.
Durée : Période :
NextEra Energy, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique NextEra Energy, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Cloture 74,08 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 87,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-3.98%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-2.88%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.64%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.16%76 707
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY0.10%65 138
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.25%60 578