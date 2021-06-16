Connexion
    NGAC   KYG653051071

NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(NGAC)
NextGen Acquisition Corporation : Colliers Securities persiste à l'achat

16/06/2021 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 14,2 M - 11,7 M
Résultat net 2021 -48,9 M - -40,3 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -26,2x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 466 M 466 M 385 M
Capi. / CA 2021 32,9x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,85x
Nbr Employés 1
Flottant 66,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 121%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 121%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 121%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Patrick T. Ford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George N. Mattson Co-Chairman
Gregory L. Summe Co-Chairman
Kristin Lynch Operations Manager
S. Sara Mathew Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORPORATION-1.29%466
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%29 502
HAL TRUST31.44%15 664
KINNEVIK AB55.76%11 044
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY32.08%10 375
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 298