NIBC HOLDING N.V.

NIBC HOLDING N.V.

(NIBC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur NIBC HOLDING N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.29%0.06%MondeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,38 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,46 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,24%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,04%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,17%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NIBC HOLDING N.V.-0.80%1 298
MORGAN STANLEY24.88%115 499
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.2.38%84 454
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED15.81%53 690
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.84%24 102
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.76%15 780
