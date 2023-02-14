Recherche avancée
  Nicox SA.
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nicox SA.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    COX   FR0013018124

NICOX SA.

(COX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  15:24:13 14/02/2023
0.9010 EUR   +0.11%
Nicox : Quorum de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 février 2023
PU
13/02Nicox : Assemblée Générale Ordinaire le 28 février 2023
GL
13/02Nicox : Assemblée Générale Ordinaire le 28 février 2023
GL
Nicox : AGO Fev 2023 Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 février 2023

14/02/2023 | 15:22
NICOX

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

14/02/2023

ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE

Actionnaires

Voix

Actions

Total voix

Simple

Double

Présents

4

11 005

-

11 005

11 005

Représentés

-

-

-

-

-

Pouvoirs au président

454

1 758 473

-

1 758 473

1 758 473

correspondance

433

7 919 531

-

7 917 531

7 917531

Vote par

TOTAL

891

9 867 009

-

9 867 009

9 867 009

Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 14 février 2023

Le secrétaire

Le président

Les scrutateurs

Disclaimer

NicOx SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
