Nicox : AGO Fev 2023 Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 février 2023

NICOX
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE
14/02/2023
ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE
|
|
|
Actionnaires
|
|
|
|
Voix
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
|
Total voix
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple
|
|
|
Double
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
4
|
|
11 005
|
|
-
|
|
11 005
|
|
11 005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Représentés
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoirs au président
|
454
|
|
1 758 473
|
|
-
|
|
1 758 473
|
|
1 758 473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
correspondance
|
433
|
|
7 919 531
|
|
-
|
|
7 917 531
|
|
7 917531
|
|
Vote par
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
891
|
|
9 867 009
|
|
-
|
|
9 867 009
|
|
9 867 009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 14 février 2023
|
Le secrétaire
|
|
Le président
|
|
Les scrutateurs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
NicOx SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:21:02 UTC.