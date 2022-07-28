Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nicox SA.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    COX   FR0013018124

NICOX SA.

(COX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:49 28/07/2022
1.810 EUR   -0.88%
16:27NICOX : Quorum de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur deuxième convocation le 28 juillet 2022
PU
22/07NICOX : Procès-verbal de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur deuxième convocation le 28 juin 2022
PU
20/07NICOX : le point trimestriel accueilli sans émotion
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Nicox : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur deuxième convocation le 28 juillet 2022

28/07/2022 | 16:27
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NICOX

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE EXTRAORDINAIRE

28/07/2022

ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE

Actionnaires

Voix

Actions

Total voix

Simple

Double

Présents

4

671 967

671 967

671 967

Représentés

-

-

-

-

Pouvoirs au président

562

2 035 614

2 035 614

2 035 614

Vote par

450

6 803 800

6 803 800

6 803 800

correspondance

TOTAL

1016

9 511 381

9 511 381

9 511 381

Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 28 juillet 2022

Le secrétaire

Le président

Les scrutateurs

Disclaimer

NicOx SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 14:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur NICOX SA.
16:27NICOX : Quorum de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur deuxième convocation le 28 juill..
PU
22/07NICOX : Procès-verbal de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur deuxième convocation le 28 jui..
PU
20/07NICOX : le point trimestriel accueilli sans émotion
CF
20/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : TotalEnergies, Carrefour, Airbus, Vinci, Eiffage, ASML Holding...
20/07NICOX : Résumé financier et point d'activité du deuxième trimestre 2022
GL
20/07NICOX : Résumé financier et point d'activité du deuxième trimestre 2022
GL
20/07BOURSE DE PARIS : Calme plat avant la BCE ?
13/07NICOX SA. : Convocation Assemblée générale extraordinaire
CO
12/07NICOX : Notice of convening published in the BALO on July 13, 2022 (in French)
PU
12/07NICOX : Notice of convening published in Tribuca.net on July 13, 2022 (in French)
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NICOX SA.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2,95 M 2,99 M -
Résultat net 2022 -20,4 M -20,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 2,49 M 2,52 M -
PER 2022 -3,89x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 78,9 M 80,0 M -
VE / CA 2022 25,9x
VE / CA 2023 10,6x
Nbr Employés 33
Flottant 89,1%
Graphique NICOX SA.
Durée : Période :
Nicox SA. : Graphique analyse technique Nicox SA. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NICOX SA.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,83 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 557%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andreas Rutger Segerros Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Gestin Vice President-Finance
Michele Garufi Chairman
Doug Hubatsch Chief Scientific Officer
Jean-François Labbé Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NICOX SA.-28.53%80
MERCK KGAA-20.33%79 665
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.2.07%12 533
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-19.34%4 678
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-36.62%3 110
YUHAN CORPORATION-6.60%3 006