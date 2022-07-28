Nicox : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur deuxième convocation le 28 juillet 2022

NICOX
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE EXTRAORDINAIRE
28/07/2022
ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE
|
|
|
|
|
Actionnaires
|
|
|
|
Voix
|
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
|
Total voix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple
|
|
|
Double
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
4
|
|
671 967
|
|
|
|
|
671 967
|
|
671 967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Représentés
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoirs au président
|
|
562
|
|
2 035 614
|
|
|
|
|
2 035 614
|
|
2 035 614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote par
|
|
450
|
|
6 803 800
|
|
|
|
|
6 803 800
|
|
6 803 800
|
|
|
correspondance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1016
|
|
9 511 381
|
|
|
|
|
9 511 381
|
|
9 511 381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 28 juillet 2022
|
Le secrétaire
|
|
Le président
|
|
Les scrutateurs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
NicOx SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 14:26:05 UTC.