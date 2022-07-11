Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nicox SA.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    COX   FR0013018124

NICOX SA.

(COX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:08 11/07/2022
1.860 EUR   +1.09%
16:54NICOX : Procès-verbal de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 11 juillet 2022
PU
16:54NICOX : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 11 juillet 2022
PU
16:54NICOX : Quorum de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 11 juillet 2022
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Nicox : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 11 juillet 2022

11/07/2022 | 16:54
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NICOX

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE EXTRAORDINAIRE

11/07/2022

ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE

Actionnaires

Voix

Actions

Total voix

Simple

Double

Présents

3

657 661

657 661

657 661

Représentés

-

-

-

-

Pouvoirs au président

453

811 018

811 018

811 018

Vote par

344

6 332 141

6 332 141

6 332 141

correspondance

TOTAL

800

7 800 820

7 800 820

7 800 820

Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 11 juillet 2022

Le secrétaire

Le président

Les scrutateurs

Disclaimer

NicOx SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur NICOX SA.
16:54NICOX : Procès-verbal de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 1..
PU
16:54NICOX : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocatio..
PU
16:54NICOX : Quorum de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 11 juill..
PU
08/07NICOX : Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire 2022
GL
08/07NICOX : Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire 2022
GL
07/07NICOX : bien orienté après une publication favorable
CF
07/07Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Jeudi 7 juillet 2022
AO
07/07BOURSE DE PARIS : La Bourse aimerait un été en pente douce
07/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : EDF, Eurazeo, Merck, Shell, GSK, Samsung, 3M, Drax, Delivery Hero...
07/07NICOX : études cliniques positives pour NCX 470
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NICOX SA.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 9,03 M 9,19 M -
Résultat net 2022 -20,3 M -20,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 2,49 M 2,53 M -
PER 2022 -3,91x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 79,5 M 80,9 M -
VE / CA 2022 8,54x
VE / CA 2023 6,85x
Nbr Employés 33
Flottant 89,1%
Graphique NICOX SA.
Durée : Période :
Nicox SA. : Graphique analyse technique Nicox SA. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NICOX SA.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,84 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 525%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Andreas Rutger Segerros Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Gestin Vice President-Finance
Michele Garufi Chairman
Doug Hubatsch Chief Scientific Officer
Jean-François Labbé Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NICOX SA.-27.98%81
MERCK KGAA-22.86%77 486
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-0.16%12 357
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-18.93%4 773
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-26.84%3 624
YUHAN CORPORATION-7.73%3 015