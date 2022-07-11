Nicox : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire sur première convocation le 11 juillet 2022

NICOX
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE EXTRAORDINAIRE
11/07/2022
ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE
|
|
|
|
|
Actionnaires
|
|
|
|
Voix
|
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
|
Total voix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple
|
|
|
Double
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
3
|
|
657 661
|
|
|
|
|
657 661
|
|
657 661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Représentés
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoirs au président
|
|
453
|
|
811 018
|
|
|
|
|
811 018
|
|
811 018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote par
|
|
344
|
|
6 332 141
|
|
|
|
|
6 332 141
|
|
6 332 141
|
|
|
correspondance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
800
|
|
7 800 820
|
|
|
|
|
7 800 820
|
|
7 800 820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 11 juillet 2022
|
Le secrétaire
|
|
Le président
|
|
Les scrutateurs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
