Nicox : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 juin 2022

NICOX
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE
14/06/2022
ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE
|
|
|
|
|
Actionnaires
|
|
|
Voix
|
|
|
|
Actions
|
|
|
Total voix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simple
|
|
|
Double
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Présents
|
|
3
|
|
642 661
|
|
|
|
|
642 661
|
642 661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Représentés
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pouvoirs au président
|
|
556
|
|
1 189 168
|
|
|
|
|
1 189 168
|
|
1 189 168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vote par
|
|
367
|
|
5 925 269
|
|
|
|
|
5 925 269
|
|
5 925 269
|
|
|
correspondance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
926
|
|
7 757 098
|
|
|
|
|
7 757 098
|
|
7 757 098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 14 juin 2022
|
Le secrétaire
|
|
Le président
|
|
Les scrutateurs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
NicOx SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 14:02:06 UTC.