NICOX SA.

Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:29 14/06/2022
1.770 EUR   +1.14%
NICOX : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 juin 2022
16:03NICOX : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 juin 2022
07:31NICOX : Assemblée Générale Ordinaire 2022
Nicox : Feuille de présence de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire sur première convocation le 14 juin 2022

14/06/2022 | 16:03
NICOX

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

14/06/2022

ARRETE DE LA FEUILLE DE PRESENCE

Actionnaires

Voix

Actions

Total voix

Simple

Double

Présents

3

642 661

642 661

642 661

Représentés

Pouvoirs au président

556

1 189 168

1 189 168

1 189 168

Vote par

367

5 925 269

5 925 269

5 925 269

correspondance

TOTAL

926

7 757 098

7 757 098

7 757 098

Certifié sincère et véritable, à VALBONNE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS le 14 juin 2022

Le secrétaire

Le président

Les scrutateurs

Disclaimer

NicOx SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 14:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
