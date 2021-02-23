Fonds positionnés sur NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position BGF Asia Pacific Equity Inc A5G SGD Hdg NON 9.00% 58.00% NC 4.59M SGD



ETFs positionnés sur NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares S&P/ASX Dividend Opportunit... 0.59% 0.77% - Australie Actions IShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF - AUD 0.75% 0.16% - Australie Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 2,89 AUD Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,67 AUD Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,24% Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.09% 3 611 DISCOVERY, INC. 83.75% 34 365 FOX CORPORATION 19.13% 20 153 NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. 17.68% 5 660 TEGNA INC. 32.04% 4 038 NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC. 26.07% 3 444