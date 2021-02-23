Connexion
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NEC)
  Rapport
Fonds 
Fonds positionnés sur NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BGF Asia Pacific Equity Inc A5G SGD HdgNON9.00%58.00%NC4.59M SGD


ETFs positionnés sur NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/ASX Dividend Opportunit...0.59%0.77%-AustralieActions
IShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF - AUD0.75%0.16%-AustralieActions



Graphique NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited : Graphique analyse technique Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,89 AUD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,67 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,24%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED15.09%3 611
DISCOVERY, INC.83.75%34 365
FOX CORPORATION19.13%20 153
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.17.68%5 660
TEGNA INC.32.04%4 038
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.26.07%3 444
