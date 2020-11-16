Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nobia AB (publ)    NOBI   SE0000949331

NOBIA AB (PUBL)

(NOBI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NOBIA AB (PUBL)
Durée : Période :
Nobia AB (publ) : Graphique analyse technique Nobia AB (publ) | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,25 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 54,95 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,55%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-21.35%1 065
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.54.08%11 953
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-5.89%4 978
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-11.98%1 563
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD63.59%1 257
TCM GROUP A/S-0.40%199
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group