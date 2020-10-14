Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Nokia Corporation    NOK

NOKIA CORPORATION

(NOK)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 14/10 16:53:38
4.085 USD   +1.11%
15:49NOKIA : strategic collaboration with Google Cloud
CF
15:26NOKIA : collaboration stratégique avec Google Cloud
CF
10:21NOKIA : s'associe à Spark pour déployer la 5G près d'Auckland
CF
ETFs positionnés sur NOKIA CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...4.60%1.17%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transa...2.08%1.01%-MondeActions - Technologie



Graphique NOKIA CORPORATION
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,26 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOKIA CORPORATION8.63%22 579
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.99%170 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 037
ERICSSON AB16.92%36 426
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.16%28 580
NOKIA OYJ4.32%22 579
