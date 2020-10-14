Connexion
NOKIA OYJ    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 14/10 17:25:00
3.463 EUR   +0.71%
15:49NOKIA : strategic collaboration with Google Cloud
CF
15:26NOKIA : collaboration stratégique avec Google Cloud
CF
10:21NOKIA : s'associe à Spark pour déployer la 5G près d'Auckland
CF
Nokia : strategic collaboration with Google Cloud

14/10/2020 | 15:49
Nokia and Google Cloud today announced a five-year strategic collaboration enabling Nokia to migrate its IT infrastructure to Google Cloud.

Nokia will have its worldwide data centres and servers migrated as well as several software applications to the Google Cloud infrastructure.

The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings indicates the group.



Données financières
CA 2020 22 318 M 26 204 M -
Résultat net 2020 655 M 769 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 2 174 M 2 553 M -
PER 2020 31,3x
Rendement 2020 1,38%
Capitalisation 19 355 M 22 728 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,77x
VE / CA 2021 0,72x
Nbr Employés 94 250
Flottant 93,3%
Graphique NOKIA OYJ
Durée : Période :
Nokia Oyj : Graphique analyse technique Nokia Oyj | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NOKIA OYJ
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,26 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOKIA OYJ4.32%22 579
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.99%170 861
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 037
ERICSSON AB16.92%36 426
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.16%28 580
ZTE CORPORATION0.99%22 370
