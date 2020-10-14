|
Nokia : strategic collaboration with Google Cloud
14/10/2020 | 15:49
Nokia and Google Cloud today announced a five-year strategic collaboration enabling Nokia to migrate its IT infrastructure to Google Cloud.
Nokia will have its worldwide data centres and servers migrated as well as several software applications to the Google Cloud infrastructure.
The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings indicates the group.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
22 318 M
26 204 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
655 M
769 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
2 174 M
2 553 M
-
|PER 2020
|31,3x
|Rendement 2020
|1,38%
|Capitalisation
|
19 355 M
22 728 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,77x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,72x
|Nbr Employés
|94 250
|Flottant
|93,3%
Tendances analyse technique NOKIA OYJ
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
4,26 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
3,44 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
51,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
23,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-39,4%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|NOKIA OYJ
|4.32%
|22 579