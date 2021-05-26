Connexion
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre

26/05/2021 | 17:05
Dans une note de recherche publiée par Ajay Patel, Goldman Sachs a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est abaissé de 26.50 EUR à 22.60 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
26/05 NORDEX AG  : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
12/05 BOURSE DE PARIS : Vous reprendrez bien un peu de crispation ?
12/05 AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Alstom, Schneider, Nokia, Ubisoft, Neoen, Chargeurs,..
12/05 NORDEX AG  : Jefferies maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
11/05 NORDEX AG  : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZD
11/05 NORDEX AG  : Jefferies maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
22/04 NORDEX AG  : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
22/04 AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Alstom, ASML, Faurecia, Kering, SAP, Sartorius Stedi..
15/04 NORDEX AG  : Jefferies reste à l'achat
ZD
01/04 NORDEX AG  : Jefferies maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
Données financières
CA 2021 4 967 M 6 072 M -
Résultat net 2021 13,2 M 16,1 M -
Dette nette 2021 182 M 222 M -
PER 2021 579x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 2 230 M 2 728 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,49x
VE / CA 2022 0,46x
Nbr Employés 8 393
Flottant 62,5%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,92 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 84,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,26%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NORDEX SE-14.26%2 728
ABB LTD22.14%68 113
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.46%11 074
ABB INDIA LIMITED23.30%4 350
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-9.13%4 331
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-24.70%3 720