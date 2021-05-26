|
NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
Dans une note de recherche publiée par Ajay Patel, Goldman Sachs a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est abaissé de 26.50 EUR à 22.60 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
