Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 07/01 16:09:03
25.8 EUR   +7.05%
2020NORDEX AG : Independant Research conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
2020NORDEX AG : Jefferies optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
2020NORDEX AG : Oddo toujours à l'achat
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur NORDEX SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Invesco Cnttl Eur Sm Cp Eq C EUR AccNON3.00%57.00%9.39M EUR
Invesco Dev Sm and MidCap Eq A USD AccNON0.00%44.00%1.94M USD
Invesco Global Small Cap Eq C USD ADNON1.00%57.00%1.75M USD
Invesco Pan European Sm Cp Eq A EUR AccNON3.00%23.00%2.32M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur NORDEX SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR2.50%1.51%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR2.55%1.51%AllemagneActions
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR0.05%0.66%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR0.58%0.66%AllemagneActions - Technologie
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.08%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...0.82%0.06%-AllemagneActions



Graphique NORDEX SE
Nordex SE : Graphique analyse technique Nordex SE | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,65 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NORDEX SE8.75%3 473
ABB LTD6.48%61 410
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.40%11 459
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION6.14%5 056
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC6.50%3 952
ABB INDIA LIMITED6.94%3 755
