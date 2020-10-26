Fonds positionnés sur NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Norden Small IC NON 12.00% 46.00% 4.51M EUR









Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 129,50 NOK Dernier Cours de Cloture 98,75 NOK Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,9% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA 83.84% 2 113 MEDIATEK INC. 51.97% 37 374 SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC. 23.89% 25 015 AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED 16.26% 17 377 SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 25.60% 15 290 SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -16.19% 11 763