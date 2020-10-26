Connexion
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA

(NOD)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Norden Small ICNON12.00%46.00%4.51M EUR





Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 129,50 NOK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 98,75 NOK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA83.84%2 113
MEDIATEK INC.51.97%37 374
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.23.89%25 015
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED16.26%17 377
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.25.60%15 290
SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.19%11 763
