Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:17 21/07/2022
97.24 USD   +0.06%
19:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
ZM
18:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
ZM
18:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Barclays neutre sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Northern Trust Corporation : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier

21/07/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
19:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
ZM
18:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
ZM
18:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Barclays neutre sur le dossier
ZM
17:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Credit Suisse toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
20/07NORTHERN TRUST : bénéfices du 2ème trimestre, augmentation des revenus
MT
20/07MARKETMIND : Armes de guerre
ZR
20/07Northern Trust déclare un dividende trimestriel sur ses actions ordinaires, payable le ..
CI
14/07EXCLUSIF : Barclays cherche à entrer sur le marché chinois de la gestion d'actifs de 4,3 m..
ZR
13/07Northern Trust Front Office Solutions améliore les solutions de gestion des liquidités ..
CI
13/07NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le ..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 7 055 M - 6 914 M
Résultat net 2022 1 531 M - 1 501 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 12,9x
Rendement 2022 2,99%
Capitalisation 20 250 M 20 250 M 19 845 M
Capi. / CA 2022 2,87x
VE / CA 2023 2,71x
Nbr Employés 21 100
Flottant 84,7%
Graphique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Northern Trust Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Northern Trust Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 97,18 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-18.22%20 250
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.37%95 823
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.08%74 638
UBS GROUP AG-3.78%54 572
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.97%34 853
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.73%31 130