Northern Trust Corporation : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2023
7 128 M
-
6 688 M
|Résultat net 2023
1 352 M
-
1 269 M
|Dette nette 2023
22 382 M
-
21 001 M
|PER 2023
|11,1x
|Rendement 2023
|4,28%
|Capitalisation
14 984 M
14 984 M
14 059 M
|VE / CA 2023
|5,24x
|VE / CA 2024
|4,97x
|Nbr Employés
|23 600
|Flottant
|84,5%
|Graphique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|71,92 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|86,17 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs