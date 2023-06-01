Recherche avancée
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
01/06/2023
72.26 USD   +0.47%
17:01Northern Trust Corporation : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
ZM
31/05Northern Trust nomme Michael J. Bracci président des régions de l'est de la Floride et du centre du littoral atlantique
CI
22/05Northern Trust nomme Patrick Cowan Chief Banking Officer pour la région Ouest
CI
Northern Trust Corporation : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier

01/06/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 7 128 M - 6 688 M
Résultat net 2023 1 352 M - 1 269 M
Dette nette 2023 22 382 M - 21 001 M
PER 2023 11,1x
Rendement 2023 4,28%
Capitalisation 14 984 M 14 984 M 14 059 M
VE / CA 2023 5,24x
VE / CA 2024 4,97x
Nbr Employés 23 600
Flottant 84,5%
Northern Trust Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Northern Trust Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 71,92 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Angelo G. Manioudakis Chief Investment Officer
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-17.30%14 984
BLACKROCK, INC.-7.21%98 476
UBS GROUP AG0.20%56 409
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.25%49 147
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.56%37 931
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.61%31 723
