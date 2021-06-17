|
Northern Trust Corporation : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods révise son opinion et passe à neutre
|Toute l'actualité sur NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2021
6 347 M
5 311 M
|Résultat net 2021
1 402 M
1 173 M
|Dette nette 2021
9 668 M
8 089 M
|PER 2021
|17,5x
|Rendement 2021
|2,41%
|Capitalisation
24 767 M
20 722 M
|VE / CA 2021
|5,43x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,27x
|Nbr Employés
|20 900
|Flottant
|84,6%
|Graphique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Objectif de cours Moyen
115,38 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
118,99 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
10,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-3,03%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-27,7%
