Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northern Trust Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    NTRS   US6658591044

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

(NTRS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Northern Trust Corporation : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods révise son opinion et passe à neutre

17/06/2021 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
13:01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION  : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods révise son opinion et pass..
ZM
10/06NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
16/04CATERPILLAR  : changements au sein du conseil d'administration
CF
07/04NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION  : UBS n'est plus vendeur
ZM
26/03Amundi et State Street encore en lice pour le rachat de Lyxor à Société génér..
RE
11/03NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/01NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION  : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods désormais positif sur le d..
ZM
2020NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020NORTHERN TRUST  : Kieger Group choisit Northern Trust comme prestataire de servi..
BU
2020NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 6 347 M - 5 311 M
Résultat net 2021 1 402 M - 1 173 M
Dette nette 2021 9 668 M - 8 089 M
PER 2021 17,5x
Rendement 2021 2,41%
Capitalisation 24 767 M 24 767 M 20 722 M
VE / CA 2021 5,43x
VE / CA 2022 5,27x
Nbr Employés 20 900
Flottant 84,6%
Graphique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Northern Trust Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Northern Trust Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,38 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 118,99 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Michael G. O'Grady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Tyler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. South Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Browne Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.75%24 767
BLACKROCK, INC.20.49%132 599
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.16.82%75 811
UBS GROUP AG16.84%57 091
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.71%44 851
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.38%44 434