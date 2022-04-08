|
Northland Power Inc. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur NORTHLAND POWER INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur NORTHLAND POWER INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
2 132 M
1 691 M
1 551 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
319 M
253 M
232 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
6 660 M
5 283 M
4 845 M
|PER 2022
|28,8x
|Rendement 2022
|2,84%
|
|Capitalisation
|
9 616 M
7 628 M
6 996 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,63x
|VE / CA 2023
|7,41x
|Nbr Employés
|1 150
|Flottant
|90,8%
|
|Graphique NORTHLAND POWER INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique NORTHLAND POWER INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|42,31 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|45,55 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|7,66%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs