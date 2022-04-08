Connexion
    NPI   CA6665111002

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  08/04 16:39:09
41.96 CAD   -0.83%
30/03NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
02/03NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Credit Suisse optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
02/03NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. reste à l'achat
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisions 
Northland Power Inc. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

Northland Power Inc. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/04/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 2 132 M 1 691 M 1 551 M
Résultat net 2022 319 M 253 M 232 M
Dette nette 2022 6 660 M 5 283 M 4 845 M
PER 2022 28,8x
Rendement 2022 2,84%
Capitalisation 9 616 M 7 628 M 6 996 M
VE / CA 2022 7,63x
VE / CA 2023 7,41x
Nbr Employés 1 150
Flottant 90,8%
Northland Power Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Northland Power Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 42,31 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,55 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,66%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mike Crawley President & Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Alimchandani Chief Financial Officer
John Wycliffe Brace Chairman
Marie Bountrogianni Independent Director
Russell Goodman Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.49%7 628
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.9.22%25 053
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-6.53%17 435
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-26.39%5 474
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED9.37%4 237