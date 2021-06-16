Connexion
Northland Power Inc. : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

16/06/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Données financières
CA 2021 2 109 M 1 731 M 1 429 M
Résultat net 2021 300 M 246 M 203 M
Dette nette 2021 6 596 M 5 414 M 4 469 M
PER 2021 34,9x
Rendement 2021 2,88%
Capitalisation 9 378 M 7 699 M 6 353 M
VE / CA 2021 7,57x
VE / CA 2022 6,81x
Nbr Employés 1 150
Flottant 90,8%
Tendances analyse technique NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,94 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 41,63 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,29%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Mike Crawley President & Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Alimchandani Chief Financial Officer
John Wycliffe Brace Chairman
Marie Bountrogianni Independent Director
Barry K. Gilmour Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.85%7 699
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.6.63%72 529
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-15.31%22 494
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.30.94%16 410
SCATEC ASA-33.60%4 318
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.14.79%4 233