Action NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Actions

NCLH

BMG667211046

Hôtels, Motels et Croisières

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 01/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
16,08 USD -15,01 % Graphique intraday de Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -17,71 % -19,76 %
01/05 Transcript : Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024
01/05 LES ACTIONS DE NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS EN BAISSE DE 5,3% APRÈS... RE

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Transcript : Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024
LES ACTIONS DE NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS EN BAISSE DE 5,3% APRÈS... RE
Norwegian Cruise revoit à la hausse ses prévisions de bénéfices en raison de la forte demande de vacances en croisière RE
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Milan en hausse ; Israël ne répondra pas à Téhéran AN
Le Mib en hausse ; Larry Fink ne voit que deux réductions de la Fed AN
Indices en hausse ; Italie, ventes industrielles en baisse AN
Les bourses dans le vert ; l'indice des prix à la consommation en France et en Allemagne est proche de 2%. AN
Les marchés à terme attendent la hausse des marchés boursiers AN
Le Mib tombe à 33.700 ; la GRE reste à flot AN
Les marchés boursiers en baisse avant la décision de la BCE AN
Le Mib à 34 000 ; les prix du pétrole poussent à la hausse AN
Maillots roses à Milan et Francfort ; données américaines attendues AN
Le Mib au-dessus de 34.100 avant les ventes au détail italiennes AN
Les marchés à terme attendent les données sur l'inflation américaine AN
Baisse des marchés boursiers ; l'or reste à un niveau record AN
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation progressent en pré-marché mardi MT
Blackstone LP : , Google, Norwegian Cruise Line...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
Norwegian Cruise Line : commande huit nouveaux navires AO
Transcript : Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - Special Call
Correction du Mib à 34.000 points ; la force de Fincantieri AN
Les listes sont baissières ; DiaSorin progresse à contre-courant AN
On s'occupe comme on peut Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : EsssilorLuxottica, Bouygues, Atos, BioMérieux, UBS, Eli Lilly, L'Occitane... Our Logo

Graphique Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Graphique Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'organisation de croisières. Le groupe développe son activité sous les enseignes Norwegian Cuise Line, Oceania Cruises et Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - ventes de billets (60,6%) : 1,8 million de transportés en 2021 ; - ventes de services à bord des bateaux (39,4%). A fin 2021, la société dispose d'une flotte de 28 bateaux d'une capacité totale de près de 59 150 couchettes. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (65,5%), Europe (32,7%), Asie-Pacifique (1%) et autres (0,8%).
Secteur
Hôtels, Motels et Croisières
Agenda
13/06/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
16,08 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
21,55 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+34,05 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Croisières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. Action Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
-19,76 % 8,12 Md
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP Action Royal Caribbean Group
+6,20 % 35,93 Md
CARNIVAL CORPORATION Action Carnival Corporation
-21,98 % 18,6 Md
AS TALLINK GRUPP Action AS Tallink Grupp
+4,93 % 576 M
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Action Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
-34,34 % 392 M
Croisières
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action NCLH
  4. Actualités Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
  5. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre