Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'organisation de croisières. Le groupe développe son activité sous les enseignes Norwegian Cuise Line, Oceania Cruises et Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - ventes de billets (60,6%) : 1,8 million de transportés en 2021 ; - ventes de services à bord des bateaux (39,4%). A fin 2021, la société dispose d'une flotte de 28 bateaux d'une capacité totale de près de 59 150 couchettes. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (65,5%), Europe (32,7%), Asie-Pacifique (1%) et autres (0,8%).

