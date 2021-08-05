Novacyt : Avis de réunion pour les investisseurs

Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 5 août2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste international du diagnostic clinique, annonce qu'elle tiendra une réunion pour les investisseurs le mercredi 18 août 2021, à 13h00 heure de Londres / 14h00 heure de Paris.
