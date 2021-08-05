Connexion
    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Rapport
Novacyt : Avis de réunion pour les investisseurs

05/08/2021 | 10:16
Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 5 août2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste international du diagnostic clinique, annonce qu'elle tiendra une réunion pour les investisseurs le mercredi 18 août 2021, à 13h00 heure de Londres / 14h00 heure de Paris.

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Novacyt-avis-de-reunion-pour-les-investisseurs.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 95,4 M 113 M -
Résultat net 2021 70,0 M 82,9 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 109 M 129 M -
PER 2021 4,35x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 267 M 317 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,66x
VE / CA 2022 0,91x
Nbr Employés 174
Flottant 99,2%
Tendances analyse technique NOVACYT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,79 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,88 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 134%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Martin Mccarthy Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Reginald A. Trevor Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
NOVACYT-61.36%317
MICROPORT CARDIOFLOW MEDTECH CORPORATION0.00%3 569
MIMEDX GROUP, INC.30.95%1 378
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC.254.44%1 322
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.62.86%173
ATTANA AB-23.57%34