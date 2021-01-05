Novacyt : Evolution de l'équipe de direction et proposition d'évolution du Conseil d'administration

Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 5 janvier 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste mondial du diagnostic clinique, annonce les nominations avec effet immédiat de James McCarthy au poste de Directeur financier (Chief Financial Officer, ou CFO) et d'Anthony Dyer à la nouvelle fonction de Directeur du développement (Chief Corporate Development Officer, ou CCDO).
