Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Novacyt    ALNOV   FR0010397232

NOVACYT

(ALNOV)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 04/01 17:35:28
9.56 EUR   -2.45%
08:22NOVACYT : deux nominations dans l'équipe de direction
CF
08:18NOVACYT : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
08:17JAMES MCCARTHY : NOVACYT nomme un nouveau Directeur financier
AO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Novacyt : Evolution de l'équipe de direction et proposition d'évolution du Conseil d'administration

05/01/2021 | 08:17
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, France et Camberley, Royaume-Uni - 5 janvier 2021 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH : ALNOV ; AIM : NCYT), spécialiste mondial du diagnostic clinique, annonce les nominations avec effet immédiat de James McCarthy au poste de Directeur financier (Chief Financial Officer, ou CFO) et d'Anthony Dyer à la nouvelle fonction de Directeur du développement (Chief Corporate Development Officer, ou CCDO).

http://novacyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Novacyt-Directorate-Change-and-CFO-appointment-05.01.2021-FR.pdf

Disclaimer

Novacyt SA published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 07:17:06 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur NOVACYT
08:22NOVACYT : deux nominations dans l'équipe de direction
CF
08:18NOVACYT : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
08:17JAMES MCCARTHY : NOVACYT nomme un nouveau Directeur financier
AO
08:17NOVACYT : Evolution de l'équipe de direction et proposition d'évolution du Conse..
PU
08:15EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Alstom, Saint-Gobain, Crédit Agricole, Nexity, Innate, L..
08:02Boris confine, Donald trompe
08:01NOVACYT S.A. :  Evolution de l'équipe de direction et proposition d'évolution du..
BU
04/01Quels ETF choisir pour investir dans les valeurs moyennes ?
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Air Liquide, GTT, Spie, Novacyt, Tesla, Apple...
2020Le grand écart des performances
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur NOVACYT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 296 M 364 M -
Résultat net 2020 180 M 221 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 6,85 M 8,41 M -
PER 2020 3,74x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 675 M 829 M -
VE / CA 2020 2,25x
VE / CA 2021 2,00x
Nbr Employés 110
Flottant 99,3%
Graphique NOVACYT
Durée : Période :
Novacyt : Graphique analyse technique Novacyt | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique NOVACYT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,14 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,56 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 53,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 42,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Graham David Mullis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Christopher Wakefield Chairman
Lisa Henriet Director-Group Operations
Anthony Dyer CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jean-Pierre Crinelli Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NOVACYT-2.45%829
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.3.18%73 031
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-2.92%61 457
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.05%50 990
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.104.74%50 071
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%47 734
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ